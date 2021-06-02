Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Moderna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. Many different strains of bird flu are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There is no indication that H10N3 can spread easily in humans.

Consider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says

European Union countries should take account of global shortages of COVID-19 vaccines before rolling out shots for adolescents, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Tuesday. Last week, the EU drugs regulator authorised Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12. Its previous guidance was for adults aged 16 and above.

Moderna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults, the second drugmaker to do so after Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech sought full clearance for their vaccine last month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization (EUA) allowed use of the vaccines during the pandemic, based on a minimum number of infections among the trial population and two months of safety data for vaccine recipients.

Moderna partners with Thermo Fisher to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for manufacturing and packaging its COVID-19 vaccine, as the U.S. vaccine maker looks to scale up production. Under the terms, Moderna said Thermo Fisher's commercial manufacturing site in Greenville, North Carolina will be used to provide fill/finish manufacturing services and supply packaging for hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine.

Canada panel says COVID-19 shots can be mixed, cases fall steadily

An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said one reason for the recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) was concern about rare and potentially fatal blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Brazil vaccination pace slows as production issues halt second doses

A decrease in local COVID-19 vaccine production has slowed the pace of Brazil's inoculation drive and contributed to a growing number of people not taking their second doses, according to the latest data from the Fiocruz biomedical institute. Brazil administered 21 million COVID-19 shots in May, down 14.2% from the 24.5 million vaccines injected in April, according to data compiled by the federally funded Fiocruz and state Health Departments. More than 10.5 million second doses were given in April, compared with 6.6 million last month, the data show.

WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot in second Chinese milestone

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries. A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators of a product's safety and efficacy and will allow the Sinovac shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme providing vaccines mainly for poor countries, which faces major supply problems due to curbs on Indian exports.

Europe backs expansion of Pfizer's Belgium facility making COVID-19 vaccine

The European health regulator on Tuesday recommended the approval of additional manufacturing and filling lines at Pfizer's site in Puurs, Belgium, which makes its COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation is expected to "have a significant and immediate impact on the supply of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, in the European Union," the European Medicines Agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/additional-manufacturing-capacity-biontechpfizers-covid-19-vaccine.

World Bank says U.S. must free up excess COVID vaccines for Latin America

The World Bank president said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America as the World Health Organization expressed concern about high infection rates in the region. Mike Ryan, the top WHO emergency expert, said the situation in the region was "starting to turn in the wrong direction". Four of the top 10 countries for cases last week were there and mortality rates are higher at between 3-5%, he said.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial.

