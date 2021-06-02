Brazil reports 2,408 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
Updated: 02-06-2021
Brazil registered 2,408 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 78,926 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 465,199 total coronavirus deaths and 16,624,480 total confirmed cases.
