The World Bank president said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America as the World Health Organization expressed concern about high infection rates in the region. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. * France reported 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday, and the number of COVID-19 patients remained on the decline.

AMERICAS * An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant.

* Canada's economy likely contracted in April, the first decline in a year, due to widespread lockdowns amid a third wave of coronavirus infections, slowing the country's march toward recovery, data showed on Tuesday. * Moderna Inc on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults, the second drugmaker to do so after Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech sought full clearance for their vaccine last month.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries.

* India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day. * South Korea closed its first phase of reservations for Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as military personnel signed up for all 800,000 shots on offer, the government said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkish factory activity shrank in May for the first time in a year as output and new orders slowed down due to a 17-day full lockdown imposed to curb a surge in new coronavirus cases, a survey showed on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Wuhan-based affiliate of China's Sinopharm said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it envisaged grant financing for $35 billion of a proposed $50 billion project needed to ramp up global vaccinations against the coronavirus. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. * The pound edged lower on Tuesday after touching a fresh three-year high versus the dollar as investors took some profit off the table and turned more cautious amid fears around the spread of COVID variants in Britain.

* South Korea's factory activity extended growth into an eighth straight month in May, a private sector survey showed, thanks to the recovery in global demand. * Japanese companies cut spending on plant and equipment for the fourth straight quarter in January-March.

