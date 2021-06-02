FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* France reported 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday, and the number of COVID-19 patients remained on the decline. AMERICAS * An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant. * Canada's economy likely contracted in April, the first decline in a year, due to widespread lockdowns amid a third wave of coronavirus infections, slowing the country's march toward recovery, data showed on Tuesday.
The World Bank president said on Tuesday is was vital that the United States frees up excess COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin America as the World Health Organization expressed concern about high infection rates in the region. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE
* Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. * France reported 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday, and the number of COVID-19 patients remained on the decline.
AMERICAS * An official Canadian panel on Tuesday said people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine can choose to receive a different shot for their second dose, dealing another potential blow to the pharmaceutical giant.
* Canada's economy likely contracted in April, the first decline in a year, due to widespread lockdowns amid a third wave of coronavirus infections, slowing the country's march toward recovery, data showed on Tuesday. * Moderna Inc on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults, the second drugmaker to do so after Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech sought full clearance for their vaccine last month.
ASIA-PACIFIC * The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries.
* India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day. * South Korea closed its first phase of reservations for Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as military personnel signed up for all 800,000 shots on offer, the government said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkish factory activity shrank in May for the first time in a year as output and new orders slowed down due to a 17-day full lockdown imposed to curb a surge in new coronavirus cases, a survey showed on Tuesday.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Wuhan-based affiliate of China's Sinopharm said the start of operations at a new factory will raise the annual production capacity of its COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1 billion doses.
* The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it envisaged grant financing for $35 billion of a proposed $50 billion project needed to ramp up global vaccinations against the coronavirus. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. * The pound edged lower on Tuesday after touching a fresh three-year high versus the dollar as investors took some profit off the table and turned more cautious amid fears around the spread of COVID variants in Britain.
* South Korea's factory activity extended growth into an eighth straight month in May, a private sector survey showed, thanks to the recovery in global demand. * Japanese companies cut spending on plant and equipment for the fourth straight quarter in January-March.
(Compiled by Shinjini Ganguli; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)