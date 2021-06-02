Mexico's COVID-19 cases, deaths jump after reclassification

Left Menu

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 6,917 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,272 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 2,420,659 and 227,840 deaths. The jump comes after a large number of cases was reclassified to confirmed from suspected, Jose Luis Alomia, the head of epidemiology for the national health ministry, said at a regular government news conference. "These deaths are not part of the recent epidemic activity," Alomia said.

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday registered 6,917 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,272 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 2,420,659 and 227,840 deaths.

The jump comes after a large number of cases was reclassified to confirmed from suspected, Jose Luis Alomia, the head of epidemiology for the national health ministry, said at a regular government news conference. "These deaths are not part of the recent epidemic activity," Alomia said. "In the next few days we will likely be seeing these adjustments not only in deaths but also in cases."

