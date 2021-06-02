Left Menu

Melbourne pandemic lockdown extended to 2nd week

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-06-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

A pandemic lockdown in Australia's second largest city will be extended for a second week due to concerns over a growing cluster of coronavirus infections.

Victoria state acting Premier James Merlino on Wednesday confirmed that Melbourne will remain in lockdown for seven more days from Friday, but pandemic restrictions will be eased elsewhere in the state.

Merlino says that “if we let this thing run its course, it will explode.” Victoria officials said Wednesday that the state recorded six new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the latest outbreak to 60 active infections. The lockdown is the fourth for Melbourne, which has 5 million residents.

