* Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca for more doses of their vaccine that has been modified to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant, and it will fund trials of the shots. * Germany's top diplomat in Taipei said his government has been helping in talks between Taiwan and drugmaker BioNTech SE to supply vaccines after Taiwan said a deal fell apart earlier this year due to Chinese "intervention".

AMERICAS * Mexico's infection and death count jumped after a large number of cases was reclassified to confirmed from suspected.

* Ecuador this week launched a plan to vaccinate 9 million people in 100 days, part of recently installed President Guillermo Lasso's plan to revive the economy by battling the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A shipment of vaccines to North Korea via the global COVAX sharing program that was expected for late May has been delayed again amid protracted consultations. * Vietnam will resume incoming international flights to its capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City effective immediately.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Much of Africa may have been spared the death toll that COVID-19 brought to other regions, but it now faces recession, growing violence, and higher unemployment because of the pandemic, a report said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Israel's Health Ministry said it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares edged up to near three-month highs on Wednesday and global equities held steady near a record as data showing higher U.S. manufacturing activity in May cheered investors looking for signs of a continued rebound in the world's largest economy. * Australia's economy extended its rapid recovery in the first quarter as consumers and businesses spent with abandon, lifting output back above where it was last year when pandemic lockdowns tipped the country into recession.

* A post-coronavirus pandemic world could offer an opportunity for Japanese firms to raise prices and help the central bank achieve its 2% inflation target, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said.

