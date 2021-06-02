Left Menu

Taiwan reports rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:38 IST
Taiwan reported 549 domestic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 177 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

That was up from the 327 domestic infections reported on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

