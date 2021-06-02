Malaysia reports 7,703 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:04 IST
Malaysia reported 7,703 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 587,165.
Malaysia is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections, though cases have dipped since hitting a record on Saturday.
