Kerala assembly passes resolution urging Centre for free universal vaccination

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all states.

Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, Veena George, moved the resolution in the House as the state reels under acute vaccine shortage.

The resolution also requested the central government for timely distribution of the vaccines.

''In order to fight COVID-19, we need to provide free universal vaccination which will ensure that all sections of the society are protected from the virus,'' George said.

She noted that the first wave of COVID-19 had weakened the economy and now the country was facing the second wave.

''If we could take necessary steps for speeding up the vaccination, it would help the economy also,'' she said and urged everyone to join hands to combat the pandemic and ensure universal vaccination.

Setting aside their political differences, the members of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front unanimously backed the resolution after suggesting minor changes.

