Left Menu

Spain posts record monthly jobless drop in May

Spain posted its sharpest ever monthly drop in jobless figures in May, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday, marking the third month of falling unemployment as looser COVID-19 restrictions buoyed the struggling economy. Data from the ministry showed the number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 3.31% in May from the previous month, leaving 3.78 million people out of work.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:05 IST
Spain posts record monthly jobless drop in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain posted its sharpest ever monthly drop in jobless figures in May, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday, marking the third month of falling unemployment as looser COVID-19 restrictions buoyed the struggling economy.

Data from the ministry showed the number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 3.31% in May from the previous month, leaving 3.78 million people out of work. On an annual basis, there were 1.98% fewer people out of work than in last May.

All economic sectors and all of Spain's regions reported lower unemployment, with the hard-hit services industry accounting for the bulk of the decline. May is traditionally a strong month for the Spanish labor market, with many companies hiring staff ahead of the summer tourist season.

That effect was amplified by the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency earlier in the month, which allowed Spaniards to travel outside their home regions and brought a boom in domestic tourism. Most regions also loosened limits on bar and restaurant opening hours.

Underscoring the dynamism, more than 45,000 new jobs were added in May, the Social Security Ministry said, breaking a three-month stretch of net job destruction. The number of people supported by the ERTE government furlough scheme, which was recently extended until the end of September, fell by 95,000 to 542,142, down 85% from last April's peak of 3.6 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021