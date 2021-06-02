Spain posts record monthly jobless drop in May

Spain posted its sharpest ever monthly drop in jobless figures in May, the Labour Ministry said on Wednesday, marking the third month of falling unemployment as looser COVID-19 restrictions buoyed the struggling economy.

Data from the ministry showed the number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 3.31% in May from the previous month, leaving 3.78 million people out of work. On an annual basis, there were 1.98% fewer people out of work than in last May.

All economic sectors and all of Spain's regions reported lower unemployment, with the hard-hit services industry accounting for the bulk of the decline. May is traditionally a strong month for the Spanish labor market, with many companies hiring staff ahead of the summer tourist season.

That effect was amplified by the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency earlier in the month, which allowed Spaniards to travel outside their home regions and brought a boom in domestic tourism. Most regions also loosened limits on bar and restaurant opening hours.

Underscoring the dynamism, more than 45,000 new jobs were added in May, the Social Security Ministry said, breaking a three-month stretch of net job destruction. The number of people supported by the ERTE government furlough scheme, which was recently extended until the end of September, fell by 95,000 to 542,142, down 85% from last April's peak of 3.6 million.

