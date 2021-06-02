Left Menu

GAVI in talks with China's Sinovax to expand COVAX supply - spokesperson

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:22 IST
The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization's approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said.

"Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in dialogue with several manufacturers, including Sinovac, to expand and diversify the portfolio further and secure access to additional doses for Facility participants," she said on Wednesday.

