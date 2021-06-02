GAVI in talks with China's Sinovax to expand COVAX supply - spokesperson
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The GAVI vaccine alliance is in talks with Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotch to expand the COVAX dose-sharing portfolio available to poor countries following the World Health Organization's approval of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a GAVI spokesperson said.
"Gavi, on behalf of the COVAX Facility, is in dialogue with several manufacturers, including Sinovac, to expand and diversify the portfolio further and secure access to additional doses for Facility participants," she said on Wednesday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinovac
- Gavi
- COVAX
- World Health Organization's
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GAVI hopeful COVID-19 vaccine exports from India can resume in Q3
GAVI hopeful COVID-19 vaccine exports from India can resume in Q3
WHO, GAVI seek 190 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap
Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90
Entertainment News Roundup: Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return; Gavin MacLeod, star of 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore', dies at 90 and more