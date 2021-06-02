Poland to raise limit for guests at weddings as COVID-19 cases fall

Poland will raise the limit for the number of guests at large gatherings such as weddings to 150 from 50 starting June 6, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions further due to a falling number of cases.

People who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be counted as part of this limit, Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

