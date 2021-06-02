Delhi govt to launch drive to plant 33 lakh saplings from Jun 5: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will start a tree plantation drive from June 5 to plant 33 lakh saplings across the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

"Scrubs and plants will be planted along the roadsides to deal with the problem of road dust," Rai said while addressing a virtual press conference.

"The central government had given us a target to plant 15 lakh saplings in the city last year. We planted 32 lakh saplings. This time, the Centre has given us a target of planting 18 lakh saplings," he said.

Last year, the Delhi government's nurseries provided 6.60 lakh plants free to people, according to Rai.

"We had started distributing medicinal plants last year. This year, too, we will start the exercise on June 5. People can get medicinal plants for free from government-run nurseries which will help them increase their immunity, especially during the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

