ECB's Knot: Dutch, European, world economies recovering quicker than expected

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 13:52 IST
The head of the Netherlands' Central Bank Klaas Knot said on Wednesday the Dutch economy is recovering more quickly than expected from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We are completely positive at the Dutch Central Bank about the prospects for the Netherlands' economy, and that's also true for the European economy, and also the world economy seems to be recovering faster than we expected," Knot said in testimony to a panel in the Dutch parliament.

The knot is also a member of the European Central Bank.

