Japan's top medical adviser said hosting the Olympics during the current state of infections was "not normal", in one of the strongest warnings about the planned Games. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Poland will raise the limit for guests at large gatherings such as weddings to 150 from 50 starting June 6, the health minister said, as it eases restrictions further due to falling cases. * Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca for more doses of their vaccine that has been modified to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant, and it will fund trials of the shots.

AMERICAS * The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it will distribute 80 million vaccine doses it has pledged globally.

* Mexico's infection and death count jumped after a large number of cases was reclassified to confirmed from suspected. * Ecuador this week launched a plan to vaccinate 9 million people in 100 days, part of recently installed President Guillermo Lasso's plan to revive the economy.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of locally manufactured vaccine, the first of multiple batches this month.

* Taiwan reported a rise in domestic infections after six days of falls, and unveiled details of a mass vaccination plan that aims to eventually cover 1.7 million people a week. * The Australian state of Victoria extended a snap lockdown in its capital of Melbourne for a second week, as it scrambles to rein in a highly contagious variant first detected in India, but will ease some curbs elsewhere.

* A shipment of vaccines to North Korea via the global COVAX sharing programme expected for late May has been delayed again amid protracted consultations. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine has been approved for use in Mauritius. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Lonza and Moderna are deepening collaboration for vaccine production, with the Swiss contract drugmaker building a drug substance production line at a Dutch site to add capacity of up to 300 million doses annually. * Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, CoviVac, is more than 80% effective according to preliminary data, the Interfax news agency cited the developer as saying.

* Moderna is gearing up to halve the dose of its vaccine, so it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children. * Israel's Health Ministry said it found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks.

* Spain posted its sharpest ever monthly drop in jobless figures in May, the Labour Ministry said, marking the third month of falling unemployment as looser restrictions and rising vaccination rates buoyed the struggling economy. * A post-coronavirus pandemic world could offer an opportunity for Japanese firms to raise prices and help the central bank achieve its 2% inflation target, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said.

(Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)