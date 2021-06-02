Left Menu

European Investment Bank to raise support to COVAX to 900 mln euros

The head of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer said on Wednesday that the EU's financial arm was ready to increase its support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in loans.

The head of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer said on Wednesday that the EU's financial arm was ready to increase its support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in loans. The bank has already pledged 600 million euros in loans to the program which is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, a vaccine alliance.

"We are ready to increase this by reorientation of another 300 million euros," Werner said at a virtual fundraising event organized by the government of Japan and Gavi.

