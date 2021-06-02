Vietnam seeking 20 mln doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine this year

Vietnam is in talks to buy 20 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V this year, its health minister said on Wednesday.

Vietnam, which has yet to start mass vaccinations, had approved the use of the Russian vaccine in March. It is currently dealing with its biggest outbreak, although its overall case and fatality numbers remain relatively low.

