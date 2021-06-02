Acid attack victims help Covid patients, bring a smile to many faces

Acid attack survivors in Agra are carrying out a food distribution drive for Covid patients and the needy people affected by the pandemic. The drive, jointly supported by Chhanv Foundation and Sheroes Hangout Café run by acid attack survivors, is being run under the 'Smile Goal Hai' campaign which aims to bring smiles on people's faces in these challenging times. Ashish Shukla, co-founder of Sheroes Hangout Café told PTI that the aim behind the initiative was to provide food to Covid patients and financially deprived people.

“We have begun distributing food packets and 'thali' since May 17 to Covid patients at District Hospital in Agra and to the people living on footpaths or slums,'' he added. Initially we used to distribute about 40-50 'thalis' to Covid patients and vaccination staff at the District Hospital's isolation ward but these days the number of patients is very less so we are giving about 20 'thalis' there, Shukla said. We have also been giving 70-80 food boxes containing sabzi, daal-chawal, roti, raita and salad, he added.

''The kitchen staff of the Sheroes café prepares food with the utmost care of hygiene. And to ensure that we use hand sanitiser, face mask, hand gloves and safely deliver food packets on a daily basis,'' Shukla said.

Sharing her experience, Roopa, who works at the cafe, said that on Wednesday food packets were distributed to patients at the District Hospital and children who live on footpaths on MG Road. ''This work makes me and my team happy as we are able to bring a smile to the faces of the needy people during this pandemic,'' Roopa, an acid attack survivor, said.

The co-founder further said, ''We will continue this food drive post Covid as well, as we know how difficult it is for homeless people to live without food. We will keep on delivering food boxes as per our capabilities.” Spokesperson at the Sheroes cafe, Ajay Tomar, who also helps in packing food boxes and delivering them to patients, said that people can join their initiative. People can support us to continue this food drive by providing ration and other cooking essentials, he added.

