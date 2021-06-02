Left Menu

COVID-19: Airbus airlifts oxygen concentrators, ventilators from Toulouse in France to India

Airbus on Wednesday airlifted oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Toulouse in France to Delhi amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its statement said.The items brought from France on Wednesday were part of the consignment that was delivered to the NGO Indian Red Cross Society, the aerospace majors statement noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:19 IST
COVID-19: Airbus airlifts oxygen concentrators, ventilators from Toulouse in France to India
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus on Wednesday airlifted oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Toulouse in France to Delhi amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its statement said.

The items brought from France on Wednesday were part of the consignment that was delivered to the NGO Indian Red Cross Society, the aerospace major's statement noted. Airbus delivered two oxygen generator plants, 30 ventilators, 250 oxygen concentrators, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four mobile intensive care units (ICUs) to the NGO. The total weight of the consignment being delivered was 36 tonnes, it said.

While some part of this consignment was sourced from France, the remaining was sourced from within India, it mentioned.

For the last couple of weeks, India has been grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021