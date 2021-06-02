COVID-19: Airbus airlifts oxygen concentrators, ventilators from Toulouse in France to India

Airbus on Wednesday airlifted oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Toulouse in France to Delhi amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its statement said.

The items brought from France on Wednesday were part of the consignment that was delivered to the NGO Indian Red Cross Society, the aerospace major's statement noted. Airbus delivered two oxygen generator plants, 30 ventilators, 250 oxygen concentrators, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four mobile intensive care units (ICUs) to the NGO. The total weight of the consignment being delivered was 36 tonnes, it said.

Advertisement

While some part of this consignment was sourced from France, the remaining was sourced from within India, it mentioned.

For the last couple of weeks, India has been grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)