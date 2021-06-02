Left Menu

4 held for attacking doctor after child dies of dengue

02-06-2021
Four people have been arrested on the charge of an attempt to murder a doctor over the death of a six-year-old boy affected by dengue, police said on Wednesday.

The doctor is presently undergoing treatment, the police said.

The boy with dengue was hospitalized in Tarikere town in the district on Monday.

When his condition worsened, he was rushed to Shivamogga hospital where he died, they said.

Angry over the death, the family members and relatives of the boy attacked the doctor.

Taking note of the incident, the police arrested and booked four of them for an attempt at murder.

