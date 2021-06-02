Left Menu

Australia, Spain, Sweden among nations to announce fresh COVAX donations

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:56 IST
Australia, Spain, Sweden among nations to announce fresh COVAX donations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Australia and European countries announced fresh contributions to the COVAX doses-sharing mechanism on Wednesday in a bid to widen the vaccination of people in low- and middle-income countries.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that his country was making a further $50 million donation to the GAVI vaccine alliance's COVAX facility, bringing its total to $130 million.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, who announced a donation of 15 million doses and 50 million euros ($61 million), said: "Only by leading by example we will be effective in preaching solidarity." Sweden, Austria, and Luxembourg were among other countries to announce new donations, as well. ($1 = 0.8205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021