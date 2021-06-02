Mandaviya applauds Deendayal port team for completing work of oxygen plant

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Medical Oxygen Generator Unit with Medical oxygen copper piping network and associated facilities like Firefighting system and Automatic oxygen source changeover system through oxygen cylinder bank, at Deendayal Port Trust hospital, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham (Kutch) virtually today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mandaviya appreciated the port team and all stakeholders for completing the work of the oxygen plant in just 20 days. Appreciating the efforts done by all Ports in the pandemic, Shri Mandaviya said ports are contributing to fighting against COVID-19 by facilitating oxygen supply, creating a green channel for cargoes related to COVID-19 materials, and waiving the port charges. He said ports will continue to provide better facilities to the people living in the surrounding areas.

Deendayal Port is the first port amongst all major ports to install & commission such an oxygen generation unit in this pandemic scenario. The installed oxygen generator unit is of having a capacity of 20 cu.m./ hr., i.e., 20,000 litres/hr. at 5-6 bar pressure, which is equivalent to approx. 03 nos. jumbo cylinders per hour, which can be utilized for the treatment of COVID as well as other patients of DPT staffs, their relatives and other people in the locality, at the Port hospital. The system will eliminate the hardship of frequent refilling the cylinders for treatment of patients which is a very cumbersome process and will ensure smooth and continuous oxygen supply to the hospital.

The Oxygen Unit generates oxygen gas by the continuous process of pressures wing adsorption methods through imported Molecular oxygen sieves in a pressurized state in the unit and finally delivers oxygen of a minimum of 93% purity.

The Medical oxygen copper piping network is installed for the distribution of medical oxygen gas connects to each bed oxygen-fitting of all wards in the hospital viz., Male ward, Female ward, Children ward, Maternity ward, Special rooms, proposed ICU room, VIP rooms, Operation theatre, Isolation ward, etc. The network pipeline consists of heavy copper seamless pipes of various sizes to assure uniform oxygen pressure distribution throughout the network with oxygen regulators, flow meter and control valves to 78 bed-points of the mentioned wards in the hospital. The pipeline network is equipped with Low oxygen pressure alarm system to alert the hospital well before any undue oxygen supply malfunction, leakage etc.

An Oxygen cylinder bank, as an alternate source for oxygen supply to the hospital, is also installed near the Oxygen Generation Unit, with an 'Automatic Oxygen-source Changeover system' for changing-over to the cylinder bank source in case of any failure of the oxygen generation unit, power failure and vice-versa.

Modern Firefighting System is installed at Port Colony Hospital with standard features of Fire Alarm system, Smoke detection system & Fire Sprinkler system in the wards and rooms of the hospital, Auto Start flow switch panel, Fire Extinguishers etc. The Firefighting system is having a pump capacity of 650 litres per minute (lpm) and consists of a Main pump, jockey pump, heavy-duty piping of various sizes throughout the hospital premises for assuring sufficient flow & pressure, safety signages etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)