Delhi: Jain visits multiple health infra projects sites

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited sites of multiple health infrastructure projects to take stock of the situation.

In a series of tweets, he shared details about the status of the projects, including one related to COVID-19 care. He also shared picture of the sites.

''Visited the new under-construction building of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital with the PWD team. Instructed to escalate the 270 beds of the new building to 400 beds. These 400 beds will be made fully dedicated to Covid treatment in the coming time,'' he said. In another tweet, he shared details about a project at Madipur and said efforts were being made to complete its construction by 2022.

''In view of re-modeling Delhi's health infrastructure, a new hospital at Madipur is being constructed by the Delhi Govt. Visited the construction site. The work is going at a good pace,'' he tweeted.

The health minister visited the new under-construction building of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

''The PWD team here is working in full swing to complete this project. This will augment the current hospital bed capacity to 572 beds. Sharing a glimpse of the new building,'' he added.

Jain also shared details from his visit to the site of the new hospital being constructed at Jwalapuri by the Delhi government.

''This hospital will cater to all health needs of the people of Jwalapuri & will give an extra thrust to Delhi's world-class healthcare model,'' he said.

Delhi has been reeling under a harsh second wave of the coronavirus pandemic since April. However, the daily cases in the last several days have fallen steadily to much lower figures and the positivity rate also shrink from around 36 per cent in April to less than one per cent at present.

