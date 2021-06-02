Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:31 IST
594 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA
As many as 594 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 107 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Delhi recorded 107 deaths in the second wave, followed by Bihar 96, Uttar Pradesh 67, Rajasthan 43, Jhakhand 39 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 32 each, according to data compiled at the IMA's COVID-19 registry.

''Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave we have lost 594 doctors in a short period,'' IMA president J A Jayalal said.

