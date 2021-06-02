594 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA
- Country:
- India
As many as 594 doctors have died due to COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 107 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said.
According to the IMA, 748 doctors died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.
Delhi recorded 107 deaths in the second wave, followed by Bihar 96, Uttar Pradesh 67, Rajasthan 43, Jhakhand 39 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 32 each, according to data compiled at the IMA's COVID-19 registry.
''Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave we have lost 594 doctors in a short period,'' IMA president J A Jayalal said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Uttar
- Indian Medical Association
- Bihar 96
- Rajasthan
- India
- J A
- Andhra Pradesh
- Delhi
ALSO READ
US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID
NY-based social activist leading efforts to send oxygen concentrators to India
Indian-American pleads guilty to wire fraud and identity theft
Indian-Americans rally in support of Israel in Chicago
NY-based social activist leading efforts to send oxygen concentrators to India