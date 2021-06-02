Steel Minister dedicates to nation SAIL's 100-bed COVID centre at Rourkela

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday dedicated to the nation a 100-bed COVID care facility at SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha. The capacity of the facility will be scaled up to 500 beds, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. ''Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated to the nation, Ispat Nidaan Kendra, a 100-bedded jumbo COVID care facility at Rourkela Steel Plant,'' it added.

All beds at the centre have the provision of gaseous oxygen directly through a dedicated line drawn from the oxygen unit of the steel plant. This arrangement will help in getting rid of the need to replenish cylinders and the logistic issues, besides ensuring uninterrupted availability of the life-saving gas, the statement said. In his address, Pradhan said the facility will help in containing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southern Rourkela region and also strengthen the healthcare response in the wake of a possible third wave. The facility will also be used for non-COVID treatment post the pandemic, he added. ''SAIL has been a frontrunner in producing and supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen, as well as in enhancing health and medical facilities in and around its plants. SAIL is working tirelessly in supplementing government's efforts in fighting this pandemic,'' Pradhan added. Minister of State (MoS) Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste along with Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das and other senior government and SAIL officials attended the virtual ceremony.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)