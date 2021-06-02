Left Menu

Medical infra being strengthened to tackle 3rd wave of Covid: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said efforts are being made to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of Covid. Neonatal ICU, Pediatric PICU, mother and child hospitals in the state are being strengthened to face the possible third wave of coronavirus.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:44 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said efforts are being made to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of Covid. “Neonatal ICU, Pediatric PICU, mother and child hospitals in the state are being strengthened to face the possible third wave of coronavirus. ''At the same time, efforts are being made to become self-sufficient in oxygen production,” Sharma said at a virtual inauguration ceremony of a PHC building in Rajsamand.

He said efforts are also underway to strengthen the community health centres in the state to provide better medical facilities to the public.

Keeping these CHCs in A, B and C category, availability of ICU beds, centralized oxygen supply, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, essential medicines used in the treatment of Covid would also be ensured, he said.

The minister said that in the last one and a half years, the department has made efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure as well as to overcome the manpower shortage in medical institutions.

About 3,500 doctors, 12,500 ANMs and GNMs, over 7,800 radiographers and lab technicians have been recruited during this period, he said.

Sharma informed that recruitment of more than 6,000 medical staff is also under process.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said due to excellent management by the state government, the number of active Covid cases is decreasing in the state.

He said the government is preparing to deal with the third wave of coronavirus, which is likely to come.

