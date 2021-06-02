Left Menu

Delhi Police to deploy 4 quick reaction teams for helping Covid patients

Due to this, we have lost many lives, he said.As per the instruction of the Commissioner of Delhi Police, we all are preparing to fight any unforeseen circumstances, Singh added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:10 IST
Delhi Police to deploy 4 quick reaction teams for helping Covid patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police will deploy at least four well-equipped Quick Reaction Teams in southwest district for facilitating medical assistance and oxygen support to Covid patients, officials said on Wednesday.

The community policing initiative has been started under the Yuva scheme of the Delhi Police, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, ''We have selected 30 Yuva trainees and started their training for first aid, CPR, disaster management, operation of oxygen concentrators through our NGO partners and hospitals.'' After completing the training, these volunteers equipped with oxygen concentrators will be deployed in QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans and Delhi Police staff will respond to emergency calls for providing first aid support to Covid patients, he said.

''We all have seen the disaster situation and overcrowded health infrastructure, and unavailability of essential medical interventions and oxygen support. Due to this, we have lost many lives,'' he said.

''As per the instruction of the Commissioner of Delhi Police, we all are preparing to fight any unforeseen circumstances,'' Singh added. The Yuva initiative aims to connect with youth by upgrading their skills as per their competencies. It helps them to get gainful employment under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna of the Ministry of Skill Development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021