Left Menu

Cong leader says stopped from protesting outside PM residence, sits on dharna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:14 IST
Cong leader says stopped from protesting outside PM residence, sits on dharna
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma sat on a dharna in his West Delhi residence on Wednesday after he was stopped by police from staging a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence to demand medicines for people infected with black fungus.

Sharma said a large number of policemen were deployed outside his Vikaspuri residence and that he was not allowed to go out for the protest.

Amid a rise in the number of mucormycosis or black fungal infection in the national capital, there have been reports of shortage of medicines required to treat it.

The Congress leader said, ''I tried to leave for PM's residence around 12.30 PM when the policemen stopped my vehicle and did not allow me to leave my house. I sat in protest in my house itself. I warn that if black fungus medicines are not made available to the patients within 48 hours, I will sit on a dharna outside PM's residence.'' The police, however, denied the allegations. ''There is no house arrest. However, lockdown guidelines need to be followed,'' the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said in a tweet. Delhi has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. Experts have blamed an indiscriminate use of steroids among coronavirus patients for the spike in black fungus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021