Sinopharm able to provide over 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to rest of world in H2 2021-Chairman

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:30 IST
  • China

China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has the capacity to provide more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the rest of the world in the second half of this year, the firm's chairman said late on Wednesday.

That level of supply capability assumes vaccination demand in China is being met, Liu said at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia.

