Delhi records 576 new COVID-19 cases, 103 more deaths

Delhi recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17, at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent and 103 more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital. For the last three days, the death toll in a single day had remained below 100.

Advertisement

The fresh cases recorded on Wednesday are the lowest since March 17, when 536 people had tested positive for the virus.

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent.

The city reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases and deaths from April 19. It reported the highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

According to the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 73,451 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,349 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. A total of 50,568 persons were vaccinated a day ago, including 33,758 who received the first dose of the vaccine. A total of 54,60,805 beneficiaries have been jabbed, of which 12,41,093 beneficiaries have received both the doses.

The 576 fresh cases took Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 14,27,439, while the death toll climbed to 24,402. The case fatality rate is 1.71 per cent. A total of 1393673 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out. The number of active cases stands at 9,364, of which 4,531 are in home isolation. On Tuesday, the number of patients in home isolation was 4,888.

Wednesday's active case (9,364) tally has slightly declines from 10,178 cases recorded a day ago. Out of 24,584 beds in hospitals, 20,572 are vacant. The number of containment zones stands at 17,770.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)