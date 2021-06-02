UK health minister confirms talks with AstraZeneca over new variant vaccines
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been changed to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
"We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa," Hancock said in a speech at Oxford University.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts
South Africa's weak growth could fuel socioeconomic tensions - Moody's
FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks, jobs data boost; Oxford Biomedica jumps
FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks, jobs data boost; Oxford Biomedica jumps
Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective