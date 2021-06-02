AAP MLA urges Centre to send COVID vaccines for people aged 18-44 in Delhi

Of the 8,17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Delhi for the 18-44 age group, 8,15,000 have been used, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday, while urging the Centre to send vaccines for Delhiites at the earliest.

It has been 10 days since the city government stopped administering vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. The Centre has said it would provide vaccine doses for the said age group on June 10.

''The unavailability of vaccines is a matter of concern for the youngsters of the city, also because all those who got vaccinated in May are now eligible for the second dose.... Since there is no vaccine available for them at any government-run vaccination centre, the only option for them is to go to a private hospital,'' Atishi said.

''Many people are getting themselves vaccinated at private hospitals out of choice and that too for exorbitant prices. I would appeal to the Centre to provide us with vaccines for the youngsters at the earliest so that we can vaccinate the population of Delhi at a high speed,'' she said.

A total of 50,382 people aged above 45 years were vaccinated against the viral disease in the national capital on Monday. Of them, 33,488 received the first dose and 16,894 the second dose, the Kalkaji MLA said.

Delhi received 50 lakh vaccine doses for those aged above 45 years, of which almost 46 lakh doses have been used till date, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

The city currently has a total stock of 4,12,000 Covid vaccine doses -- 3,82,000 Covishield doses and 30,000 Covaxin doses.

''The present stock would last for 18 days,'' Atishi said.

So far, 54,60,010 people, including over 42 lakh who have received only the first dose, have been vaccinated against the viral disease in Delhi.

''About 12,41,000 people have been administered both the doses,'' the lawmaker said.

