Left Menu

29 Covid deaths in Himachal, 4 had black fungus too

Twenty-nine coronavirus patients, four of whom also had the black fungus infection, died on Wednesday, taking Himachal Pradeshs overall Covid death figures to 3,194, an official said.He said the state also reported 891 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total number to 1,92,142.Of the four black fungus or Mucormycosis cases, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Solan and Hamirpur, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:18 IST
29 Covid deaths in Himachal, 4 had black fungus too
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-nine coronavirus patients, four of whom also had the black fungus infection, died on Wednesday, taking Himachal Pradesh's overall Covid death figures to 3,194, an official said.

He said the state also reported 891 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total number to 1,92,142.

Of the four black fungus or Mucormycosis cases, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Solan and Hamirpur, the official said. The number of recoveries rose to 1,76,949, with 1,292 patients recuperating from the disease in a 24-hour period, the official said. According to the health department, the state currently has 11,975 active coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021