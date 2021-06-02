Rajasthan sees 65 more Covid deaths, 1,276 new cases

Rajasthan recorded 1,276 fresh coronavirus cases and 65 deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 9,42,236 and the toll to 8,515, according to an official report.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of seven such deaths, followed by Jodhpur (6) besides fatalities registered in other cities, the report said.

The state capital also accounted for a maximum of 241 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 121; 101 and 100 more people were tested positive for the infection in Alwar, Ganganagar and Jodhpur, respectively.

A total of 9,01,071 people in Rajasthan have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 32,650, according to the report.

