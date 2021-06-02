Left Menu

Germany backs central banks' view that inflation jump is temporary - Scholz

Updated: 02-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:27 IST
Germany is monitoring a recent rise in inflation closely but the government shares the assessment of central banks that the jump in consumer prices is largely driven by temporary factors, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked if the jump in inflation and the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy could become a problem for Germany, Scholz said: "We're always looking closely at this. But so far, there is much to suggest that the assessment of the central banks is correct."

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

