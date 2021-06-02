29 Covid deaths in Himachal, 4 had black fungus too
Twenty-nine coronavirus patients, four of whom also had the black fungus infection, died on Wednesday, taking Himachal Pradeshs overall Covid death figures to 3,194, an official said.He said the state also reported 891 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total number to 1,92,142.Of the four black fungus or Mucormycosis cases, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Solan and Hamirpur, the official said.
Twenty-nine coronavirus patients, four of whom also had the black fungus infection, died on Wednesday, taking Himachal Pradesh's overall Covid death figures to 3,194, an official said.
He said the state also reported 891 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total number to 1,92,142.
Of the four black fungus or Mucormycosis cases, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Solan and Hamirpur, the official said. The number of recoveries rose to 1,76,949, with 1,292 patients recuperating from the disease in a 24-hour period, the official said. According to the health department, the state currently has 11,975 active coronavirus cases.
