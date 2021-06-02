UK reports 4,330 more COVID-19 cases, 12 further deaths
Updated: 02-06-2021
Britain on Wednesday reported a further 4,330 cases of coronavirus and 12 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine stood at 39,585,665, the figures showed.
