UK reports 4,330 more COVID-19 cases, 12 further deaths

Britain on Wednesday reported a further 4,330 cases of coronavirus and 12 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received the first dose of a vaccine stood at 39,585,665, the figures showed.

