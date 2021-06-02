Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases rise by 94 to 925; still below

Mumbai on Wednesday reported less than 1,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on the third consecutive day with the addition of 925 infections while 1,632 patients were discharged.

With the death of 31 more patients, the overall COVID-19 toll in the financial capital reached 14,938 while the cumulative case count now stands at 7,08,007, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

On Monday and Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 676 and 831 cases, respectively.

On Wednesday, the city reported 94 more cases compared with Tuesday while it added eight more fatalities than the previous day's 23.

''The city reported 925 new cases after 24,732 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours,'' the BMC said, adding the overall count of the samples tested so far in Mumbai has gone up to 63,19,978.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,74,296 leaving Mumbai with 16,580 active cases.

Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 26 to June 1 was 0.14 per cent, while the current doubling rate is 477 days, the BMC said.

Mumbai now has 30 active containment zones in slums and chawls, and 133 active sealed buildings.

At 11,163, Mumbai had reported the peak of COVID-19 cases on April 4. The city had seen the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day on May 1.

