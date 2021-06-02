Dozens of countries on Wednesday pledged nearly $2.4 billion to the COVAX vaccine-sharing plan to widen availability of COVID-19 shots to people in poorer nations, while the head of the European Investment Bank said the EU's financial arm was ready to increase its support for COVAX to $1.1 billion in loans. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* European Union governments agreed to add Japan to a small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said. * Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca for additional doses of their vaccine that has been changed to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said.

* Checkpoints linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides of Cyprus are to reopen on Friday, the United Nations said, marking the first time restrictions have been eased since December 2020 because of the pandemic. AMERICAS

* Colombia began what its government called a gradual opening of its border with Venezuela after a 14-month closure intended to curb the spread of the virus. * The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it will distribute 80 million vaccine doses it has pledged globally.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's most senior medical adviser said that hosting the Olympics during a pandemic was "not normal" while media reported thousands of volunteers quitting in advance.

* Vietnam's health minister said Russia had agreed to provide it 20 million doses of Sputnik V this year. * Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of locally manufactured vaccine, the first of multiple batches this month.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the prime minister said.

* Kuwait has approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology's Sotrovimab as a treatment for coronavirus, state news KUNA reported. * Oman will allow Omanis and citizens of other Gulf countries to move across its land borders daily for work, while also loosening other pandemic-related restrictions imposed for health reasons, state TV said on Twitter.

* Japan's Kurume City has pulled out of hosting Kenya's pre-Olympics training camp over COVID-19 concerns, Kenya's Olympics committee said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's vaccine in Israel that were likely linked to their vaccination. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday despite wary investors being unconvinced by central bank assurances that the current inflation upsurge is transitory. * At least 220 million people are expected to remain unemployed globally this year, well above pre-pandemic levels, with a weak labour market recovery exacerbating existing inequalities, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said.

* Industrial production in Brazil fell in April for a third consecutive month, figures showed, a surprise drop that suggests the second wave of the pandemic has had a deeper impact on activity than originally thought. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Bernadette Baum)

