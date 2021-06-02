Left Menu

Italy reports 62 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 2,897 new cases

Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 93 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,897 from 2,483.

Italy reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 93 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,897 from 2,483. Italy has registered 126,283 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.22 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,858 on Wednesday, down from 6,192 a day earlier. There were 33 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 41 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 933 from a previous 989.

Some 226,272 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 221,818, the health ministry said.

