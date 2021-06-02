Former West Bengal CM recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Wednesday discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

Bhattacharjee was taken to a 'safe home' for Covid patients where he would be under observation for a week, his family members said.

''He is on intermittent BiPAP and his oxygen saturation is at 96 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable...,'' a statement issued by the hospital said.

''Mr Bhattacharjee has improved clinically and is discharged today with advice of domiciliary care and 7 days of home isolation,'' it added.

The 77-year-old former CM had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18 and admitted to hospital on May 25.

