Left Menu

Former West Bengal CM recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:15 IST
Former West Bengal CM recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Wednesday discharged from hospital after he recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

Bhattacharjee was taken to a 'safe home' for Covid patients where he would be under observation for a week, his family members said.

''He is on intermittent BiPAP and his oxygen saturation is at 96 per cent. He is presently conscious, alert and talking sensibly. His blood pressure is stable...,'' a statement issued by the hospital said.

''Mr Bhattacharjee has improved clinically and is discharged today with advice of domiciliary care and 7 days of home isolation,'' it added.

The 77-year-old former CM had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18 and admitted to hospital on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021