Left Menu

99 pc eligible employees have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Vistara

Around 99 per cent of all eligible employees have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till date, Vistara said on Wednesday.People who are being treated for COVID-19 or have recently recovered from it are not eligible for vaccination.The airline has around 4,000 employees.This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive which has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway, the airlines statement said.The airline said it took a multi-pronged approach to vaccinate its employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:16 IST
99 pc eligible employees have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Vistara
  • Country:
  • India

Around 99 per cent of all eligible employees have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till date, Vistara said on Wednesday.

People who are being treated for COVID-19 or have recently recovered from it are not eligible for vaccination.

The airline has around 4,000 employees.

''This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive which has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway,'' the airline's statement said.

The airline said it took a multi-pronged approach to vaccinate its employees. The full-service carrier said it tied up with healthcare providers and government agencies for exclusive vaccination camps at its premises. Also, if applicable, employees were reimbursed for the cost of COVID-19 vaccination.

Moreover, the airline said it gave time off to crew post vaccination.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus.

The country added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking its tally to 2,83,07,832 cases, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021