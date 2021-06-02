BRIEF-Bahrain Residents Who Are Over 50, Obese, Have Chronic Illnesses Urged To Get Pfizer Shot Six Months After Their Full Sinopharm Vaccination- WSJ
Updated: 02-06-2021
June 2 (Reuters) -
* BAHRAIN RESIDENTS WHO ARE OVER 50, OBESE, HAVE CHRONIC ILLNESSES URGED TO GET PFIZER SHOT SIX MONTHS AFTER THEIR FULL SINOPHARM VACCINATION- WSJ Further company coverage:
