No COVID death in Noida for second day, 1 more succumbs in Ghaziabad

One person succumbed to coronavirus in Ghaziabad, while no new death linked to COVID-19 was reported in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar for second day in a row, official data showed on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll in Ghaziabad escalated to 446, while it stood at 450 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 79 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,424 with 843 active cases, while 183 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall tally surged to 55,099 with 49 new cases, while it had 983 active cases and 90 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,210 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 53,719 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.71 per cent and recovery rate at 97.93 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad have been recorded at 0.80 per cent and 97.40 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 28,694 from 32,465 on Tuesday, while the death toll surged to 20,787 on Wednesday, the data showed.

