Left Menu

Maha: most new COVID-19 patients to be put in institutional isolation

This stock would be exhausted in the next couple of days, she said.The shortage of vaccines was also a factor which led the government to put stress on institutional quarantine, she said.With institutional quarantine, we hope to bring down the rate of infection, Dr Patil added.The state government imposed strict restrictions on peoples movements and businesses from April 14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:44 IST
Maha: most new COVID-19 patients to be put in institutional isolation
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government plans to put most of the new COVID-19 patients in institutional isolation instead of home quarantine, officials said on Wednesday.

The intention was to avoid the patients' family members catching the infection, said Dr Archana Patil, director of health services, state health department.

''The government has therefore asked all district collectors to increase the number of beds (in isolation centres),'' she told PTI.

Dr Patil clarified that this did not mean that active COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation at present would be shifted to government facilities.

''The plan is to admit most of the new COVID-19 cases in institutional quarantine,'' she said.

Another top health official said, ''The government has asked the districts with higher positivity rate to ramp up their capacity to accommodate more patients for treatment.'' During the second wave of the pandemic which began in March, patients with mild symptoms could stay at home, but in many cases this led to their family members catching the viral infection, officials said.

Talking about vaccination, Dr Patil said the pace was very slow due to the limited supply of doses.

''Today we received some nine lakh vials of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India. This stock would be exhausted in the next couple of days,'' she said.

The shortage of vaccines was also a factor which led the government to put stress on institutional quarantine, she said.

''With institutional quarantine, we hope to bring down the rate of infection,'' Dr Patil added.

The state government imposed strict restrictions on people's movements and businesses from April 14. The COVID-19 cases in the state have now fallen from 60,000-plus per day in April to below 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021