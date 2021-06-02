Haryana records 78 coronavirus deaths, 1,171 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 78 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 8,461 while 1,171 fresh infections pushed the total case tally to 7,59,039, a health department bulletin stated.

According to the department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include nine from Sirsa, eight each from Gurugram and Hisar and seven each from Bhiwani and Fatehabad districts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, among the districts, Faridabad and Sirsa reported 127 cases each while 102 infections were from Hisar.

The total active cases were 14,668 while the total recoveries so far were 7,35,910. The recovery rate stands at 96.95 percent.

The cumulative positivity rate was 8.34 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)