Calcutta Medical College orders probe into medicines used to
The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has ordered a probe after at least 26 Tocilizumab injections, worth over Rs 10 lakh, went missing'' from the hospitals stores.
A CMCH doctor, a nurse and an MLA who is also a doctor are suspected to be allegedly involved, a senior official of the prestigious medical college said.
An audio recording of a conversation on the matter allegedky between two CMCH lady officials surfaced on a social networking site.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the health department and the CMCH were looking into the matter.
'' I cannot say anything on the matter. The health department and the CMCH both have enough power to deal with such incidents,'' Banerjee told reporters.
Recent studies indicate that Tocilizumab, a medicine used to treat arthritis, could prove useful in treating critical Covid-19 patients.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
