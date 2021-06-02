Left Menu

Calcutta Medical College orders probe into medicines used to

Updated: 02-06-2021 21:59 IST
Calcutta Medical College orders probe into medicines used to
The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has ordered a probe after at least 26 Tocilizumab injections, worth over Rs 10 lakh, went missing'' from the hospitals stores.

A CMCH doctor, a nurse and an MLA who is also a doctor are suspected to be allegedly involved, a senior official of the prestigious medical college said.

An audio recording of a conversation on the matter allegedky between two CMCH lady officials surfaced on a social networking site.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the health department and the CMCH were looking into the matter.

'' I cannot say anything on the matter. The health department and the CMCH both have enough power to deal with such incidents,'' Banerjee told reporters.

Recent studies indicate that Tocilizumab, a medicine used to treat arthritis, could prove useful in treating critical Covid-19 patients.

