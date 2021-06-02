Chhattisgarh records 1,792 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,75,141 on Wednesday as 1,792 more people tested positive for the infection, while 40 fresh fatalities took the toll to 13,117, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached to 9,30,389 after 726 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,518 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 31,635, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 94 newcases, taking the total count of infection to 1,56,073, including 3,105 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa recorded 166 newcases, Surajpur 138 and Raigarh 133 among other districts, he said.

With 55,175 samples tested on Wednesday, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 92,40,219, the official said.

The coronavirus case positivity rate declined to 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, while the average recovery rate has reached 95 per cent in the state as on May 31, he said.

Till Tuesday, over 70.40 lakh vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered to people in all eligible categories in the state, he said.

The state has so far reported 210 casesof mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, among people who have recovered or are still recovering from COVID-19, the official said.

Of these cases, seven patients have died, he said.

Black fungus, a serious fungal infection, is being reported mostly among those patients who are suffering from diabetes or are immuno-compromised, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,75,141, Newcases1,792, Deaths 13,117, Recovered 9,30,389, Activecases31,635, Total tests so far 92,40,219.

