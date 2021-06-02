Left Menu

Ensure display of Covid treatment charges at private hospitals: Punjab health minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:16 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday directed all civil surgeons to ensure private hospitals display Covid treatment charges, a move aimed at preventing overcharging by these health facilities.

Sidhu also said that no private hospital can charge more than the notified treatment costs.

If anyone is charged more than the government notified costs, such a person can raise a complaint with the deputy commissioner or civil Surgeon concerned, he said in an official release.

The state government has already issued instructions to district administrations in this regard.

The health minister said it has been brought to his notice that even after directions issued by the government, some hospitals have overcharged COVID-19 patients. He said taking notice of such incidents, FIRs have been registered against these hospitals under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Sidhu appreciated the civil surgeons who took prompt action on the complaints, after which many private hospitals refunded money to patients' families.

