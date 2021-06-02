Left Menu

218 new cases push Nagaland s COVID-19 tally to 22,072

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:29 IST
Nagalands COVID-19 caseload rose to 22,072 on Wednesday as 218 more people tested positive for the infection, said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

''218 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur-86, Mokokchung-40, Kohima-34, Tuensang-31, Phek-9, Wokha-7, Zunheboto-5, Kiphire-3, Longleng-Mon-Peren- 1 each. 94 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-Kohima- 20 each, Longleng-12, Mokokchung-10, Mon-9, Tuensang-8, Kiphire-6, Zunheboto-5, Wokha-4,'' the minister said in a tweet.

In all 16,205 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate in the state is now 73.41 per cent.

At present, there are 4,832 active cases in Nagaland.

The demise of 14 coronavirus patients has increased the death toll in the state to 399, of which 13 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether 636 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, as on Tuesday, Nagaland administered a total of 2,80,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 2,26,816 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

